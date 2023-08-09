Man charged with horrific attack of ex-wife and daughters makes first court appearance since indictment

Stephen Clare was indicted in the horrific attack of his ex-wife and two young daughters.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of brutally attacking his ex-wife and two young daughters earlier this year, killing one of them, was in court for his first appearance since his indictment.

Stephen Clare is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On April 10 at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place, Clare is accused of shooting his ex-wife Mariah Clare and stabbing his two young daughters, killing the youngest 11-month-old Willow Clare.

In court Wednesday, Stephen Clare made a brief appearance as his attorneys and the state conferred.

Judge Joel Perez in the 437th District Court asked the state if they would be seeking the death penalty in this case.

Prosecutor Tamera Strauch said the District Attorney’s office committee, who makes the decision, hasn’t made one yet.

No other updates were given on the case and Perez reset the case for 60 days.

If the District Attorney’s office does proceed with the death penalty, it would be the first since the Otis McKane case in 2021.

McKane was found guilty and sentenced to death in the murder of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

McKane’s attorneys Raymond Fuchs and Daniel De La Garza are now representing Clare.