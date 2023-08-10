A day in the life of KSAT 12 News interns

SAN ANTONIO – This past summer, college students had the opportunity to kick-start their careers in journalism through KSAT 12′s News internship program.

Ally Hoy and Allison Hill spent 10 weeks shadowing reporters, anchors, producers, and editors. The 10-week period provided a well-rounded experience with an array of opportunities.

Throughout their time at KSAT, Ally and Allison have been able to shoot stand-ups, write packages, and put together their reels. They have also been featured on live newscasts on GMSA. These hands-on opportunities give the interns a sense of comfort in front and behind the camera.

Aside from that, they were able to formulate relationships with the KSAT team that will continue long after the program ends. Working alongside those who have been in the industry for years, Ally and Allison received valuable advice from KSAT’s very own.

If you want to see it for yourself, check out “A Day in their Life” as KSAT 12 News Interns!