Alamo exhibit will offer free admission on Davy Crockett’s birthday

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 9, 2018: Tourists enter Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo. The former Franciscan mission was the site of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 during Texas' war for independence from Mexico where Texian defenders were defeated by Mexican troops under General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy 237th birthday Davy Crockett! The Alamo is offering free admission to the Alamo exhibit on the legendary frontiersman’s birthday.

In addition to the free birthday celebration from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, history buffs and Crockett fans can get free admission to the Alamo exhibit from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The Alamo Exhibit inside the Ralston Family Collections Center, located at 300 Alamo Plaza, features more than 500 artifacts.

Many of the artifacts are on display for the first time, according to a press release from the Alamo organization.

Visitors can explore the Phil Collins Collection and the Donald and Louise Yena Spanish Colonial Collection, as well as artifacts from the Alamo Collection.

The Alamo Church, long barrack, and Alamo grounds will also remain open for guests to explore after hours.

David Crockett, more commonly referred to as Davy Crockett, is known as the Lion of the West.

He died defending the Alamo in March 1836 along with roughly 200 other freedom fighters, including James Bowie and William B. Travis, according to Alamo.org.

Crockett is famously quoted as having said “You may all go to hell, and I will go to Texas” after losing his bid for a U.S. Congressional seat in Tennessee.