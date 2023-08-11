81º
SAPD: Victim uncooperative after being found shot multiple times at West Side motel

Shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 in the 2100 block of SW Loop 410, not far from Marbach Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with multiple gunshot wounds on the motel’s second floor.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition at last check. However, he was not very cooperative, so the police don’t have much to go on.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

