Injured pony rescued by shelter after mistakenly trotting into San Antonio man’s yard

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio “neigh-bor” had quite an unexpected visit from a pony last weekend, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Fabio trotted his way into the man’s yard on Sunday and was noticeably injured. Without any other family members of Fabio’s in sight, or his owner, the man notified ACS.

Once ACS officers arrived, they corralled Fabio into their livestock trailer and took him back to their facility for further care.

On Thursday, ACS officials shared on Facebook that Fabio is recovering at another facility with one of the shelter’s private rescue partners and is in better health.

“Fear not, fabulous Fabio is now on the mend and flaunting his mane like the true stallion he is! He has since been transferred into the care of one of our private rescue partners, where he has proper room to comfortably strut his stuff,” ACS officials said.

The shelter is reminding residents to always be mindful of their pet’s whereabouts and keep them safely contained in their play areas.

“Let’s prevent any more ‘ponytail’ mishaps and ensure their safety at all times!” ACS officials said.

Anyone who comes across an animal in need is urged to make a report with ACS by dialing 311, or visit ACS’s website here.