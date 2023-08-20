Man, 41, charged with intoxication assault after 3-vehicle crash on I-35, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man was arrested following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 late Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of I-35 North, found outside Loop 1604 on the city’s far Northeast Side.

According to police, a black Ford F-150 caused a multi-vehicle crash, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the highway for an extended period of time.

Police said the driver of the truck attempted to run on foot after the crash, but was caught by officers near the scene.

The driver was evaluated and found to be under the influence and was taken into custody, police said.

A preliminary police report of the crash states several people in the vehicles were injured, but only one, a 74-year-old man, had to be taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the truck is charged with intoxication assault, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.