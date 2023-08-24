87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Nonprofit urges families to learn drowning rescue, CPR training after deadly summer

The Miss Tristan Foundation offers free water safety, CPR classes

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Drowning, CPR Safety, Water Safety
The Miss Tristan Foundation is named after 2-year-old Tristan Byrd, who drowned in her family's pool in 2016. The organization offers free water safety and CPR classes to prevent more tragedies.

SCHERTZ, Texas – At least three people have drowned in the San Antonio area since late July. Jenny Shreve said that’s a cause for concern.

“When you hear of these cases happen, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Shreve is the development director of the Miss Tristan Foundation. The nonprofit organization works to educate people in the San Antonio area on drowning prevention efforts, including free water safety and CPR training.

The organization was created to help prevent kids from drowning and to keep 2-year-old Tristan Bryd’s memory alive. She drowned in her family’s pool in 2016.

“There are ways to be able to be prepared. Your family can be prepared in these situations,” Shreve said.

She said her three top recommendations for changing your family’s habits to become more water-safe are the following:

  • Never let a kid swim alone
  • Add fencing around backyard pools
  • Teach young children basic swimming lessons

“Drowning is fast. It’s silent, but it’s preventable,” Shreve said. “Teaching them those surviving skills to get out of the water is going to potentially save their life.”

The Miss Tristan Foundation also focuses its efforts on free CPR training.

“The first five steps of CPR are the most important part of the entire process,” CPR instructor Garrett Fletcher said. “They get us cool, calm, collected and focused on what needs to get done while there is panic and chaos going on around us.”

Shreve said accessibility is the nonprofit’s primary mission.

“Our goal is to make sure anyone and everyone can learn CPR at no cost,” Shreve said.

To sign up for one of the organization’s free classes, click here.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Father of drowning victim helps build safety fences to prevent other deaths

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email