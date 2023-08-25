103º
Employee shoots man who was creating disturbance at West Side body shop, police say

Man was shot in the leg, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at SW 36th Street and Old Highway 90 West. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man creating a disturbance at a West Side business was shot in the leg by an employee there, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said a man went to a body shop at SW 36th Street and Old Highway 90 West at around 1:30 p.m. Friday and started damaging vehicles.

An employee told him to leave, and the man then went to a nearby restaurant, where he also created a disturbance and broke some items.

The man then returned to the body shop, and at some point, both he and an employee got into a physical altercation.

The employee shot the man once in the leg. The man, in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are questioning the employee, who is in his 50s, to determine if charges will be filed.

It’s unclear why the man showed up at the body shop in the first place. Officers don’t believe the men knew each other before the incident.

