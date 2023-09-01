83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man pleads guilty to murder in slaying of roommate, gets 40-year prison sentence

Crime happened in December 2021

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, Kirby, City of San Antonio, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – A man who confessed to killing his roommate after an argument has pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to prison.

Rene Devora, now 60, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday in the 399th District Court. It was the maximum sentence allowed in the plea deal.

In December of 2021, Devora killed his roommate, Miranda Kennedy, 35. Her body was left in the trunk of a vehicle in the 5500 block of Old Seguin Road in Kirby, about 20 miles from where they lived together in the 6200 block of Bright Valley.

According to the original arrest affidavit, Devora confessed the crime to a witness.

When police arrived to arrest him, Devora cut his own throat with a type of utility knife and told officers he would not come out of the home. After a 12-hour standoff with police, Devora was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries and then booked on murder charges.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram