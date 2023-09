More closures expected as part of Loop 1604 North Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO – Work along Loop 1604 ramps up this week as according to the Texas Department of Transportation, there will be closures along the corridor, as part of the 1604 North Expansion Project.

The full project spans 23 miles from State Highway 16 (Bandera Road) to Interstate 35.

There are a total of five segments that will experience closures, however, three are in the construction phase.

Segment one spans from State Highway 16 to Interstate 10, segment two impacts the I-10 interchange, and segment three stretches from Interstate 10 to US Highway 281. There will be nightly closures during the week and weekend, including full closures.

Here is what drivers can expect to see:

Segment 1 | SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to I-10

Loop 1604 expansion project section 1 image. (KSAT)

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES FROM BANDERA ROAD (SH 16) TO IH‑10 will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly alternating mainlane closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND MAINLANES FROM IH‑10 to BANDERA ROAD (SH 16) will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly alternating mainlane closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM BANDERA ROAD (SH 16) TO IH‑10 will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly alternating frontage road closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM IH‑10 to BANDERA ROAD (SH 16) will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly alternating frontage road closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM JOHN PEACE BOULEVARD/LA CANTERA PARKWAY TO IH-10 will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly frontage road closures. Only one full frontage lane closure to occur per direction. Excluding weekends.

LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM IH-10 TO JOHN PEACE BOULEVARD/LA CANTERA PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly frontage road closures. Only one full frontage lane closure to occur per direction. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 EASTBOUND MAINLANE EXIT RAMP TO LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly closure. Excluding weekends.

RAMP/CLOVERLEAF FROM IH-10 WESTBOUND TO LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly closure. Excluding weekends.

LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND EXIT RAMP TO LA CANTERA PARKWAY will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly closure. Excluding weekends.

LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND ENTRANCE RAMP FROM IH-10 will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Nightly closure. Excluding weekends.

WEEKDAY LANE CLOSURES

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM BANDERA ROAD (SH 16) TO IH‑10 will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Daily alternating frontage road closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM IH‑10 to BANDERA ROAD (SH 16) will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Daily alternating frontage road closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND HAUSMAN ROAD will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time. Excluding weekends.

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND HAUSMAN ROAD will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time. Excluding weekends.

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND BABCOCK ROAD will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time. Excluding weekends.

EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND BABCOCK ROAD will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time. Excluding weekends.

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND CHASE HILL BOULEVARD/BRENNAN AVENUE will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time. Excluding weekends.

EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND CHASE HILL BOULEVARD/BRENNAN AVENUE will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time. Excluding weekends.

LONG TERM CLOSURES

EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND KYLE SEALE PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED DAILY AND NIGHTLY 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time.

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND KYLE SEALE PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED DAILY AND NIGHTLY 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 11. Alternating, only one turnaround to be closed at a time.

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND LA CANTERA PARKWAY/JOHN PEACE BOULEVARD will be FULLY CLOSED DAILY AND NIGHTLY 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 11. Only one turnaround to be closed at a time.

EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND LA CANTERA PARKWAY/JOHN PEACE BOULEVARD will be FULLY CLOSED DAILY AND NIGHTLY 12 a.m. until 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 11. Only one turnaround to be closed at a time.

Segment 2 | I-10 Interchange

Loop 1604 expansion project segment 2 image. (KSAT)

WEEKNIGHT LANE CLOSURES

ALTERNATING IH-10 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROADS FROM DE ZAVALA ROAD TO CAMP BULLIS ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING IH-10 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROADS FROM CAMP BULLIS ROAD TO DE ZAVALA ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING IH-10 WESTBOUND MAINLANES FROM DE ZAVALA ROAD TO CAMP BULLIS ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING IH-10 EASTBOUND MAINLANES FROM CAMP BULLIS ROAD TO DE ZAVALA ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

EXIT RAMP FROM LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND to IH-10 EASTBOUND will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 WESTBOUND MAINLANE EXIT RAMP TO LA CANTERA PARKWAY (BRAIDED RAMP) will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD ENTRANCE RAMP TO IH‑10 MAINLANES BEFORE LA CANTERA PARKWAY (BRAIDED RAMP) will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 WESTBOUND MAINLANE EXIT RAMP TO CAMP BULLIS ROAD will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD ENTRANCE RAMP TO IH‑10 MAINLANES AFTER LOOP 1604 INTERCHANGE will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 WESTBOUND EXIT RAMP TO LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

RAMP/CLOVERLEAF FROM IH-10 EASTBOUND to LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

RAMP/CLOVERLEAF FROM LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND to IH-10 EASTBOUND will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

RAMP/CLOVERLEAF FROM IH-10 WESTBOUND to LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Nightly closures. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND MAINLANES FROM THE LOCKHILL SELMA ROAD EXIT RAMP TO THE VALERO WAY ENTRANCE RAMP will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES FROM THE VALERO WAY EXIT RAMP THE LOCKHILL SELMA ROAD ENTRANCE RAMP will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD FROM UTSA BOULEVARD TO THE LOOP 1604 INTERCHANGE will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND COLLECTOR DISTRIBUTOR FROM VANCE JACKSON ROAD TO VALERO WAY and LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND TO IH-10 EASTBOUND CLOVERLEAF will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND COLLECTOR DISTRIBUTOR FROM VALERO WAY TO VANCE JACKSON ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 WESTBOUND ENTRANCE RAMP BETWEEN DE ZAVALA ROAD AND UTSA BOULEVARD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 EASTBOUND ENTRANCE RAMP JUST AFTER LA CANTERA PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD FROM THE LA CANTERA PARKWAY INTERSECTION TO THE ENTRANCE RAMP JUST AFTER LA CANTERA PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

IH-10 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD DIRECTLY UNDER THE LOOP 1604 INTERCHANGE will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Excluding weekends.

WEEKDAY LANE CLOSURES

ALTERNATING IH-10 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD FROM DE ZAVALA ROAD TO CAMP BULLIS ROAD will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Daily alternating frontage road closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

ALTERNATING IH-10 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD FROM CAMP BULLIS ROAD TO DE ZAVALA ROAD will be CLOSED DAILY 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8. Daily alternating frontage road closures. One lane to remain open at all times. Excluding weekends.

WEEKEND LANE CLOSURES

IH-10 WESTBOUND EXIT RAMP TO LA CANTERA PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

IH-10 WESTBOUND MAINLANE RIGHT TRAVEL LANE BETWEEN LOOP 1604 INTERCHANGE AND CAMP BULLIS ROAD EXIT RAMP will be FULLY CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

IH-10 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LEFT LANE BETWEEN LOOP 1604 INTERCHANGE AND LA CANTERA PARKWAY will be FULLY CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Segment 3 | I-10 to US 281

Loop 1604 expansion project segment 3 image. (KSAT)

WEEKNIGHT LANE CLOSURES

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES FROM TRADESMAN ROAD TO STONE OAK PARKWAY EXIT RAMP will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND MAINLANES FROM STONE OAK PARKWAY EXIT RAMP TO TRADESMAN ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM IH-10 TO STONE OAK PARKWAY EXIT RAMP will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

ALTERNATING LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD LANES FROM STONE OAK PARKWAY EXIT RAMP TO IH-10 will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

LOOP 1604 AT THE NW MILITARY HIGHWAY INTERSECTION, INCLUDING TURNAROUNDS, will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANE RIGHT LANE FROM THE IH‑10 INTERCHANGE TO TRADESMAN ROAD will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

IH-10 WESTBOUND MAINLANE EXIT RAMP / DIRECT CONNECTOR TO LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

IH-10 EASTBOUND CLOVERLEAF EXIT RAMP TO LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

IH-10 EASTBOUND COLLECTOR DISTRIBUTOR THROUGH LANE / LEFT LANE TO LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES will be CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 until Friday, September 8.

LONG-TERM LANE CLOSURES

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND NW MILITARY HIGHWAY will be CLOSED BOTH DAILY AND NIGHTLY FOR A LONG TERM 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, September 3 until Sunday, September 10. This closure will remain in place for approximately 4 weeks.

WESTBOUND TO EASTBOUND TURNAROUND AT LOOP 1604 AND LOCKHILL SELMA ROAD will be CLOSED BOTH DAILY AND NIGHTLY FOR A LONG TERM 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, September 3 until Sunday, September 10. This closure will remain in place for approximately 4 weeks.

WEEKEND CLOSURES

LOOP 1604 EASTBOUND MAINLANES FROM THE NW MILITARY HIGHWAY EXIT RAMP TO NW MILITARY HIGHWAY ENTRANCE RAMP, will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. Saturday, September 9.

LOOP 1604 WESTBOUND MAINLANES FROM THE NW MILITARY HIGHWAY EXIT RAMP TO NW MILITARY HIGHWAY ENTRANCE RAMP, will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. Saturday, September 9.

LOOP 1604 AT THE NW MILITARY HIGHWAY INTERSECTION, INCLUDING TURNAROUNDS, will be FULLY CLOSED NIGHTLY 9 p.m. Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. Saturday, September

