Driver arrested for DWI after rear-ending SAPD officer’s vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI after rear-ending a San Antonio police officer’s patrol vehicle overnight, according to SAPD.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on IH-10 W Access Road and De Zavala.

Police said the officer was stopped at a red light in the center lane when their patrol vehicle was hit from behind by another driver, a 40-year-old man.

The driver told the officer that he “had a few drinks” prior to the crash, SAPD said. Police also found amphetamine pills in his possession.

The officer who was inside of the patrol vehicle complained of neck pain. It’s unknown if they were taken to the hospital.

