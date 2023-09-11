Man ejected in early-morning vehicle crash on Highway 90, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Highway 90 early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of US Highway 90 westbound.

According to police, the man was traveling on Highway 90 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it onto the access road.

Police said the man was ejected from the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with a head injury, a broken leg and several scratches. At last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

