San Antonio College announces new esports arena, plans for gaming team

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College officially opened its new esports arena on Wednesday, creating a gaming room where students will ultimately be able to join a team to compete against other schools online.

SAC is the first school in the Alamo Colleges District to open an esports arena. The move follows local schools St. Mary’s University and Texas A&M University-San Antonio, who both already have invested in esports programs.

A press release states the new arena will be open to SAC students to play video games such as Counterstrike 2, Rocket League and Raid Shadow Legends on 16 Alienware computer stations.

Image of San Antonio College's new e-sports gaming arena along with school mascot. (KSAT)

San Antonio College said they also intend to hire an esports coach and manager who will then help prepare and organize a team that will compete against other colleges.

Esports is reported as being one of the fastest-growing extracurricular activities in colleges across the nation, with schools regularly forming student teams to compete against each other.

READ MORE: