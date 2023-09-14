Texas has worst drivers in the country, report says

Texas has the worst drivers in the country, according to a report conducted by Forbes Advisor.

The report was based on an analysis of six metrics that reflect dangerous driving behavior. The metrics included drunk driving, distracted driving, drowsy driving, wrong-way driving, failure to obey traffic signs and signals, and drivers who looked at a phone.

Texas topped the list among all states in the overall ranking, scoring a 100 out of a possible high score of 100.

The report found the following:

Texas ranked second-worst in the nation for two of the metrics: fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver (1.35 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers) and fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road (1.53 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Texas reported the third- highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes (17.24 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Texas has the ninth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.92 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).

“The statistics for dangerous and distracted driving in Texas are staggering and have only increased in severity since Texans spend more time on the roads post-COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rich Johnson, director of communications and public affairs for the Insurance Council of Texas. “Thanks to the support of AAA Texas, we’re able to empower drivers with strategies to change negative driving behaviors and encourage responsibility for safe driving across the state.”

ICT and AAA Texas recently launched the Survive the Drive auto safety awareness campaign aims to educate the public about the importance of driver safety and the consequences of distracted driving. Texans can learn more about the campaign online at insurancecouncil.org and AAA Texas Newsroom.

The two organizations provided the following tips for safer driving: