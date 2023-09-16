Crime Stoppers searching for driver involved in July deadly hit-and-run

SA – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are broadening their search for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year, asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

The incident occurred July 1, 2023, in the 1500 block of N. Main Avenue.

Police said the victim, 38-year-old Reymundo Solis, was walking across Main Ave., at the intersection of Park Ave., when the driver of a gray or silver 2018-2022 Honda Accord struck him.

Solis sustained serious injuries and was taken by EMS to the hospital, where he later died, according to SAPD.

The driver of the Honda sped away from the scene before officers arrived.

If captured, the driver will be charged with failure to stop & render aid - death.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the driver is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Any tip that helps lead to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $5,000.

