Man struck, killed while riding moped on North Side, police say

The driver is currently under investigation for driving while intoxicated and may face charges

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates crash on September 17, 2023 near Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding a moped was struck and killed by a driver suspected of being intoxicated overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said a man on a moped was attempting to make a turn when an SUV struck him.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

SAPD says the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. However, they may face many charges as police believe they may have been intoxicated.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

