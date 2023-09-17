Man struck, killed while riding moped on North Side, police say

SAPD investigates crash on September 17, 2023 near Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding a moped was struck and killed by a driver suspected of being intoxicated overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said a man on a moped was attempting to make a turn when an SUV struck him.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

SAPD says the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. However, they may face many charges as police believe they may have been intoxicated.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.