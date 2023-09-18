95º
Student found with gun at charter school in San Antonio

Administrators found gun in 12-year-old boy’s backpack at incident at Jubilee San Antonio, SAPD says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

A student was found with a gun at Jubilee San Antonio on September 18, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was found with a gun Monday at a public charter school, San Antonio police said.

According to school officials, students reported to staff at around 10:30 a.m. that there was a student with a weapon at Jubilee San Antonio, located in the 4400 block of Chandler Road, near Southeast Military Drive.

A preliminary police report said the boy showed the gun to a couple of friends, who then notified teachers.

The boy was taken to a room, where administrators found the gun in his backpack, police said.

The student was then detained by police.

A hold status, which requires students to remain in place, was immediately initiated once the incident was reported. The hold was lifted at 1 p.m., officials said.

School officials said the students who reported the incident did “a great job of reporting it so the school could act immediately.”

Parents and guardians of students who attend the school were notified of the incident by social media and email.

Jubilee San Antonio offers Pre-K through 12th grade.

Jubilee Academies also has schools in Austin, Brownsville, Kingsville and Harlingen.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

