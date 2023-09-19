BCSO releases video of vehicle pursuit, shooting of armed man by deputy

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of a deputy shooting an armed man in northeast Bexar County in late August.

CONVERSE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage of a deputy shooting an armed man in northeast Bexar County in late August.

Just after midnight on Aug. 19, BCSO deputies responded to a call in the 8000 block of FM 78 near Converse for a disturbance involving a large group of people in the parking lot of Time-Out Sports Bar, BCSO Spokesman, Deputy Johnny Garcia said.

According to a security guard, he noticed a man with a gun in his waistband.

The security guard pointed the man out to deputies as he got into a vehicle which then left the sports bar.

Deputies pursued the car to the 7900 block of Ferrysage Drive, not far from the sports bar.

Two males then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, the video shows.

One of the deputies in the pursuit tried unsuccessfully to shock one of the men with a Taser.

The two suspects were stopped near a fence and ordered to drop the weapon.

According to BCSO, one of the men, Terrance Michael Duckworth, 32, pulled out the gun and pointed it at one of the deputies.

The deputy fired three shots, hitting Duckworth in the hip and buttocks, Garcia said.

Deputies secured the other suspect while Duckworth received medical aid. He was later transported to a hospital.

Duckworth was arrested on an active warrant for a parole violation. He was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest.

The second suspect, a 29-year-old man who also led deputies on a foot chase, was arrested for an active DWI warrant. He was also charged with felony possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Garcia said.

A 28-year-old man who was driving the car was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Two handguns were found in a backyard.

The two deputies involved in the incident, Deputy Jeffrey Suarez, a 10-year veteran of BCSO, and Deputy Laura Mendez, a nine-year veteran of BCSO, were placed on administrative leave.

BCSO’s investigation remains active.