Confluence Park to host Wild & Scenic Film Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The Wild & Scenic Film Festival — in partnership with the San Antonio River Foundation — returns to Confluence Park for a night of environmental and adventure-focused films.

The festival showcases environmental and adventure films that illustrate the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet and the work communities are doing to protect the environment, according to the San Antonio River Foundation.

Started in 2003, the festival is held in Nevada City, California, and brings together filmmakers and environmentalists from around the world.

Since then, the festival has partnered with organizations nationwide to spread awareness around environmental issues through filmmaking.

Confluence Park will host this year’s screenings on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Aloha Kitchen and Viva Beer will provide food and beverages.

To read more about the films, click here. The screenings will begin at 7:45.

Tickets for the festival are:

$50 for general admission

$40 for students with a valid ID

Free for those 12 and under

To purchase tickets, click here.

As a perk, all attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses at check-in. The glasses may be used to view the solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Fundraising from the event will support the San Antonio River Foundation’s programs.