Motorcyclist killed in crash on UTSA Boulevard

A motorcyclist was killed in crash on UTSA Boulevard on Sept. 21, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon at UTSA Boulevard near Interstate 10.

Police said a woman pulled out of the Costco parking lot in front of the motorcyclist because she didn’t see him.

The man couldn’t stop in time and hit the side of the woman’s vehicle.

The motorcyclist, 24, was killed.

Police said he was wearing a helmet.

SAPD’s Technical Investigation Division will investigate and determine whether the driver will face charges.

UTSA Boulevard is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while the investigation is completed.