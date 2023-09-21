97º
Motorcyclist killed in crash on UTSA Boulevard

Woman said she didn’t see the motorcyclist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

A motorcyclist was killed in crash on UTSA Boulevard on Sept. 21, 2023. (Robert Samarron, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon at UTSA Boulevard near Interstate 10.

Police said a woman pulled out of the Costco parking lot in front of the motorcyclist because she didn’t see him.

The man couldn’t stop in time and hit the side of the woman’s vehicle.

The motorcyclist, 24, was killed.

Police said he was wearing a helmet.

SAPD’s Technical Investigation Division will investigate and determine whether the driver will face charges.

UTSA Boulevard is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while the investigation is completed.

