Trial date to be reset for man charged in death of 5-year-old girl

Jose Ruiz charged with the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya.

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in the death of a 5-year-old girl had his trial date postponed.

In court Thursday, Jose Angel Ruiz, who is charged with injury to a child, was granted a reset after his attorney’s said they weren’t ready to go to trial on Oct. 3.

Ruiz, along with his girlfriend Katrina Mendoza, are accused of the extreme physical abuse of Mercedes Losoya in February 2022.

Mercedes, who is Mendoza’s daughter, was taken unresponsive to a hospital and was covered with injuries.

The arrest affidavit stated the girl had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

Mendoza has taken a plea deal in the case in exchange for her testimony against Ruiz.

Ruiz’s next court hearing is Oct. 23, when a trial date will be decided.

187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd told both sides that despite the delay the trial will be heard before the year is over.

If found guilty, Ruiz faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

