Only alpine coaster in Texas is located near Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – You can get your adventure on in the Hill Country at the only alpine coaster in Texas.

The Cliff Carver at Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country is a gravity-propelled sled that includes manual brakes and allows adventurers to bob and weave at speeds up to 25 mph along a nearly one-mile track in the Canyon Lake area.

Guests can also opt to go slower to take in the scenery.

Alpine coaster at Camp Fimfo (JOHN HUANG)

Single rider tickets are $20 per person. The price is $35 for a pair and there is a maximum of two riders per sled.

Drivers must be at least 16 years old if they have a passenger. Guests who want to drive their sled alone must be 9 years or older and a minimum of 54 inches tall. All riders who accompany a driver must be at least 3 years old and a minimum of 38 inches tall.

If you want to check out the Cliff Carver, you can make reservations online. Tickets for the Cliff Carver also grant guests access to the general store, filling station and Squirrely’s Tavern. All other amenities at Camp Fimfo are reserved for resort guests.

Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country is located at 520 Whitewater Way, around an hour’s drive from downtown San Antonio.

Experience the rush of fresh Hill Country air whipping through your hair as you traverse down the hillside on Texas's first and only alpine coaster, (JOHN HUANG)

Want to see more about the Cliff Carver? Check out the video below: