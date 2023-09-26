Video shows Texas Jack-in-the-Box employee shoot at family over curly fry dispute

Newly released surveillance camera footage shows a Jack-in-the-Box employee shooting at a customer and his family at a Houston-area restaurant in March 2021.

Anthony Ramos filed a lawsuit last year claiming the entire incident went down around 11:30 p.m. at a Jack in the Box near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

According to the lawsuit, Ramos, his pregnant wife and their 6-year-old daughter were in the drive-thru when Ramos confronted restaurant employees over missing curly fries.

That’s when employee Alonniea Fantasia Ford brandished a firearm and pointed it at the family’s vehicle.

The lawsuit said Ford “began cursing at plaintiffs and yelling at them to ‘get the f*** outta here!’”

Ford also threw “ketchup, ice, and other items at plaintiffs inside their car,” the lawsuit said.

She fired a handgun at least twice at the family, with one shot grazing the rear of the vehicle, the lawsuit states.

Ford was arrested after the shooting and charged with felony assault. But she reached a deal with prosecutors after six days in jail and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor deadly conduct, court documents show.

The family said their daughter is in counseling due to emotional distress from the shooting and they filed a lawsuit against Jack-in-the-Box, A3H Foods and Ford seeking “monetary judgment relief over $250,000 but not more than$1,000,000.”