Three historic bridges in downtown San Antonio to close alternately for repairs over next two months

SAN ANTONIO – If you think there’s a lot of construction in downtown San Antonio lately, more is on the way.

According to a news release from the City of San Antonio, three historic bridges will be closed alternately over the next two months for repairs.

The first closure will involve the South Presa Street Bridge from Oct. 2-23. Underneath the bridge, the section of the River Walk adjacent to construction will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

View a detour map below for more information.

Detour map of the South Presa Street Bridge that will be under construction from Oct. 2-23. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Crockett Street Bridge will be under construction from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3. Underneath the bridge, the section of the River Walk adjacent to construction will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

View a detour map below for more information.

Detour map of the Crockett Street Bridge that will be under construction from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Augusta Street Bridge will be under construction from Nov. 3-20. Underneath the bridge, the section of the River Walk adjacent to construction will be closed each day from sunup to sundown.

View a detour map below for more information.

Detour map of the Augusta Street Bridge that will be under construction from Nov. 3-20. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The bridges will close to all vehicular traffic, although pedestrian access will be maintained on the bridge. All River Walk and street-level businesses will remain accessible.

The closure schedule is subject to change.