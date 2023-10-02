Man shot, killed in parking lot of apartment complex on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update (1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18): A man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the West Side has been identified.

Gilbert Lara, 55, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Original (5:23 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2): A man in his 40s was shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened around midnight at the Westway Apartments in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Gilbert Garza Park and Callaghan Road.

According to police, the victim was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex and a witness saw two men in hoodies running towards Culebra Road shortly after the shots were fired.

The victim was pronounced dead by emergency crews. His name and age are not currently known.

Police said at this time, they do not know exactly what led up to the shooting. The motive is unclear. The suspects also have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.