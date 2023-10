This is a file image of a doctor.

SAN ANTONIO – Health concerns can be daunting, but finding answers just got a lot easier.

Every Thursday evening during The KSAT News at 6, you will hear doctors answer health care questions that viewers have asked.

Whether you’re curious about latest health trends or seeking advice on a specific condition, we’ve got you covered.

If you want to submit a question, fill out the form below.

We will choose from the answers to ask medical professionals each week.