Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at North Side apartment complex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for killing another woman during an argument at a North Side apartment complex, according to booking records.

Bexar County Jail records show Whitney Caraway, 34, was charged with murder in the stabbing of Amanda Newton, 35, on May 22.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Place Apartments in the 1650 block of Jackson Keller Road, not far from West Avenue and Loop 410.

San Antonio police officers arrived at the scene to find the victim on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness said they saw the victim and the suspect have a verbal altercation in the street.

They began to fight briefly before Caraway suddenly stepped away and fled in a vehicle, the affidavit states.

The witness then noticed that Newton was injured and bleeding profusely, and called 911.

Video evidence also showed the confrontation between Caraway and Newton, the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not state the cause of the argument.

Caraway was arrested on Monday.

Caraway is also facing a charge of driving without a valid license without insurance, a Class B misdemeanor, records show.

Her bond is set at $201,500.