Driver accused in deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Bexar County arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is in custody after being linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Bexar County.

Dimas Damian Vela, 24, was arrested Wednesday for a collision involving death, a second-degree felony, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

His charge stems from a crash that occurred overnight on Sept. 27 on the south side of I-35 at Benton City Road.

Salazar said Vela was driving a Jeep down the road when it struck Casey Musser, 43, who died at the scene from his injuries.

After traveling about a mile or so, Vela drove away and was involved in a second crash, the sheriff said. He then called for his family members to pick him up.

Salazar said there was no indication Vela struck Musser on purpose -- it was likely reckless driving.

At 7:30 a.m., an off-duty Poteet police officer found Musser’s body on the side of the road and notified authorities.

Investigators collected debris at the scene, including a car antenna and headlight pieces.

As the investigation continued, police found the Jeep involved in the crash and moved it into an impound lot.

Salazar said, with further inspection, the damage to the Jeep “was almost a perfect match” with the evidence collected at the crime scene.

Deputies were able to find the driver, identified as Vela.

During questioning, Vela admitted to being involved in the second crash that night but hasn’t confirmed his involvement in the first crash.

Vela will be held in the Bexar County Jail.

