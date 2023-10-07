Man stuck, killed while crossing road on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed while crossing a roadway on the city’s Northwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was struck at 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Bandera Road.

A northwest-bound vehicle hit the man as he walked through the number one lane of the roadway and fled the scene, police said.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

SAPD said when the driver is found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - death.