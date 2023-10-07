76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man stuck, killed while crossing road on Northwest Side, SAPD says

When found, the driver will face charges of failure to stop and render aid - death

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Northwest Side, Crime, SAPD
Man struck, killed on October 6, 2023 while crossing Bandera Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed while crossing a roadway on the city’s Northwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was struck at 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Bandera Road.

A northwest-bound vehicle hit the man as he walked through the number one lane of the roadway and fled the scene, police said.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

SAPD said when the driver is found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - death.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email