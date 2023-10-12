85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Jewish community launches campaign to help Israelis affected by war

Jewish Federation of San Antonio hopes to raise $1 million for Israel Crisis Fund

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Israel, Jewish Federation of San Antonio

When Reuben Bar Yardin’s son learned about the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, the 28-year-old decided to go to his homeland to join the war effort.

“I don’t want him to be hurt. I want him to come back home,” Bar-Yadin said.

While praying for his son’s safety, Bar-Yadin said he found a way to support his son in San Antonio by helping create the Israel Crisis Fund.

“It’s unbelievable the chaos that’s going on there. And people are asking, ‘What can I do?’ I say, ‘Well, this is what we can do,’” Bar-Yadin said.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio, in cooperation with San Antonio Jewish congregations and organizations, launched a community-wide $1 million campaign to assist the citizens of Israel. The Bar-Yadin Family Foundation will match another $1 million.

The money will go directly to Israel, with 100% of the proceeds to be used to help the war victims with basic needs, like clothing and toiletries. The funds will also purchase tents and sleeping bags because so many people have lost their homes to the bombing.

If you’d to make a donation to the fund, visit the Jewish Federation of San Antonio website.

You can watch a video of a news conference announcing the fund below:

Also on KSAT.com:

San Antonio man volunteers to fight in Israel war

More than 50 San Antonians are headed home after traveling in Israel when war was declared

‘We need to be there for our allies’: Bexar County commissioner condemns attack on Israel

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email