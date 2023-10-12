San Antonio Jewish community launches campaign to help Israelis affected by war

When Reuben Bar Yardin’s son learned about the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, the 28-year-old decided to go to his homeland to join the war effort.

“I don’t want him to be hurt. I want him to come back home,” Bar-Yadin said.

While praying for his son’s safety, Bar-Yadin said he found a way to support his son in San Antonio by helping create the Israel Crisis Fund.

“It’s unbelievable the chaos that’s going on there. And people are asking, ‘What can I do?’ I say, ‘Well, this is what we can do,’” Bar-Yadin said.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio, in cooperation with San Antonio Jewish congregations and organizations, launched a community-wide $1 million campaign to assist the citizens of Israel. The Bar-Yadin Family Foundation will match another $1 million.

The money will go directly to Israel, with 100% of the proceeds to be used to help the war victims with basic needs, like clothing and toiletries. The funds will also purchase tents and sleeping bags because so many people have lost their homes to the bombing.

If you’d to make a donation to the fund, visit the Jewish Federation of San Antonio website.

