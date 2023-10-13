75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Dog wounded by gunfire targeted at West Side home, police say

SAPD: No individuals inside the homes were injured; no arrests have been made

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side
Dog wounded by gunfire targeted at West Side home, police say (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Gunfire targeted at a West Side home early Friday morning wounded a dog but didn’t hit anyone, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of North San Bernardo Avenue, not far from North General McMullen Drive and Rosedale Park. The incident was the third reported shooting of the morning.

According to police, someone drove up and parked on a street nearby and got out and looked at the home. That’s when, police say, the shooter went back to their car, got a rifle and started firing at the house.

Police said that home and a house close by were both struck by the gunfire. As many as 28 gunshots in total were fired during the shooting. Markers could be seen on the ground. There were no reports of any injuries, but a dog was shot in the leg.

Animal Care Services later arrived at the home to care for the dog. The shooter, however, has not been found.

SAPD said all three shootings on Friday appear to be unrelated, as different calibers of weapons were used in each incident.

The investigations into all the shootings are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter