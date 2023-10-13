Teen stabbed in chest during fight with man at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital and San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing at an apartment complex late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North General McMullen Drive, not far from Rosedale Park on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a man was leaving an apartment when he got into a fight with two teens who he believed were laughing at him. That’s when, police say, during the fight a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest, with either a bottle or knife.

Police said the man fled after the stabbing and has not been found.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.