Driver killed after crashing vehicle into utility pole on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on the city’s Northeast Side late Wednesday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Foster Road, not far from Sunrise Park and Binz Engleman Road.

According to deputies, the driver was traveling on North Foster Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and went sideways through a utility pole. The man then crashed into another pole in a nearby Dollar Tree parking lot and then rolled, deputies said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the driver lost control of his vehicle. The man killed has not yet been identified.

BCSO said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash and there were no other reported injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.