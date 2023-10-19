Edgewood ISD to consider changes due to dropping student enrollment

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood ISD will host the first of three community meetings on Thursday to discuss the issues it faces with dropping student enrollment.

In a video launched a week ago, the district explained that a special task force would look at possible changes, including merging schools or programs.

Texas Tribune public education reporter Brian Lopez says “right-sizing” is something inner-city urban school districts in north Texas are also considering. He says factors like competition by charter schools, homeschooling, declining birthrates and the housing market are common denominators.

Lopez said school leaders have to be open and transparent about the hard decisions needed to save the district.

“You’re never going to get a community to get behind you necessarily, right? You know, there might be people that understand, but that doesn’t take away from the anger they might feel or those emotions that their community school might be getting shut down,” Lopez said.

KSAT looked at total school enrollments for other area school districts and found the following:

Northside ISD

Northside ISD reports a decrease in its enrollment:

2023-2024: 100,824 (as of 10/16/2023)

2022-2023: 102,719

2021-2022: 102,377

2020-2021: 103,151

North East ISD

North East ISD is also seeing a small decline:

2023-2024: 57,323

2022-2023: 59,007

2021-2022: 59,830

2020-2021: 60,483

Boerne ISD

Meanwhile, there’s been a student population growth in some rural communities as the population shifts.

In 2022, Boerne ISD reported a record breaking enrollment:

2021-2022 : 10,268

2020-2021 : 9,766

New Braunfels ISD

New Braunfels ISD has also seen an uptick:

2021-2022: 9,671

2020-2021: 9,282

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD has seen one of the fastest growing enrollments in the state.

Medina Valley ISD enrollment growth (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The community meetings for Edgewood ISD are from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: