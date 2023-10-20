Man arrested after shooting woman in head, leaving her in critical condition, SAPD says

A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot in the head by a man in a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after a man shot her in the head while in a vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The man accused in the shooting is in custody, SAPD said.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. Friday to Morningview Drive, where they found the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, with a gunshot wound.

Before responding to this scene, police also received a call about a shooting at another location.

Authorities believe the shooting happened inside a green GMC Yukon, where the suspect shot the woman in the head. But it’s unclear where the vehicle was during the shooting.

The woman’s injury was deemed life-threatening, and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital. At last check, she was in critical condition.

Authorities said the suspect surrendered to officers. His identity hasn’t been released, but police say the man is in his mid-30s.

Two witnesses who were in the area have also been detained.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.