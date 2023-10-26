SAPD officer meets good Samaritan who saved his life

SAN ANTONIO – Officers and citizens gathered at the San Antonio Police Department’s Northeast Substation on Thursday to honor a good Samaritan who saved the life of an officer shot in the line of duty.

It was a moment of gratitude and celebration as attendees applauded this incredible act of valor.

Officer Santiago Vizcarra was shot while on duty, and his life was hanging in the balance until he stumbled across Joshua Rael’s home asking for help.

Viscarra met with Rael and his wife for the second time, but this time under better circumstances.

“Officer Vizcarra, thank you, brother. Hey, bro, thank you for everything you did. You protected our families. You put yourself first. I really appreciate that, and I’m just amazed at how you were able to guide me through everything,” Rael told the officer.

With his arm in a sling, Viscarra was greeted by his fellow police officers, his family and the Rael family.

“Jesus was looking out for us, and I really appreciate everything you did being in your house, bringing me to safety. You stopped the bleeding, which was huge,” Vizcarra told Rael.

Viscarra was one of two officers shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute last week in the 1600 block of Amistad Pass.

Rael and his wife were presented with several gifts in recognition of their selfless actions. Also honored was the courageous and efficient effort by SAPD’s officers who responded that night.