Corazon Ministries helps unhoused prepare for cold nights ahead

SAN ANTONIO – Staff with Corazon Ministries and other organizations that help the unhoused have been preparing for days to help people stay warm during the cold week.

Morgan Hadley, Vice President of programs for Corazon Ministries, says staff have been preparing for a few days to hand out warm clothing and get some clients into shelters.

“It probably caught them off guard because it was literally almost 100% humidity two days ago,” she said.

The organization’s day center and resource hub are open for extended hours to help the unhoused have a warm place during the day. The center will stay open until 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Ruben Villalobos was at the shelter and said he was grateful to have a place to stay out of the rain.

“I’m homeless. Yeah, I just look for a place where there’s cover,” he said.

Although he has his sleeping bag, coat, and blanket ready to help him stay warm. He says a good jacket and blanket donations make a huge difference to those like himself.

As weather temperatures continue to drop, Corazon Ministries encourages the public to make donations and volunteer to help make meals as those needs rise.