Man shot in face during disturbance at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates shooting on November 5, 2023 at the Westway Apartment in the 5800 block of Culebra Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face during a disturbance at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Westway Apartment in the 5800 block of Culebra Road.

Police at the scene said two men and a woman got into a disturbance at the complex when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other in the face.

As police arrived, officials said they spotted a vehicle speeding away.

Officers followed and stopped the vehicle, taking the driver into custody as they believed he was the suspect.

SAPD says the injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

