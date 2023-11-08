Man hospitalized in apparent accidental shooting on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being wounded in an apparent accidental shooting on the city’s far West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a home in the 3800 block of Grissom Woods, not far from Grissom Road and Culebra Road.

According to police, two men were cleaning their guns when one accidentally shot the other in the leg. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he is listed in “stable” condition.

Police said officers at the scene questioned the other man, but no arrest was made. The ages of the two men involved were not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.