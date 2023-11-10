Driver flees after crashing vehicle into side of building, parking lot barrier, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a building and then into a parking lot barrier overnight.

The crash happened around midnight ni the 10700 block of Perrin Beitel Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle for an unknown reason lost control and went off the road, hitting the side of a building just before crashing into a parking lot barrier. The driver fled from the scene and has not been found.

Police said there was no structure damage to the building and just to the parking lot barrier. No other vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.