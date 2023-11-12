Two women injured in drive-by shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were shot at a gas station on the North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.
A 30-year-old woman called police after a vehicle pulled up beside her around 3:57 a.m. A person in the other vehicle fired multiple gunshots toward her vehicle in the 2600 block of NW Loop 410.
The driver and her sister, a 36-year-old passenger in the rear seat, were struck, police said.
The suspect vehicle continued driving down the highway. Police have not identified a shooter.
Both women were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.