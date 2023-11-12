58º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Two women injured in drive-by shooting on North Side

San Antonio police have not identified a suspect

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Side, Shooting
2600 block of NW Loop 410 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were shot at a gas station on the North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

A 30-year-old woman called police after a vehicle pulled up beside her around 3:57 a.m. A person in the other vehicle fired multiple gunshots toward her vehicle in the 2600 block of NW Loop 410.

The driver and her sister, a 36-year-old passenger in the rear seat, were struck, police said.

The suspect vehicle continued driving down the highway. Police have not identified a shooter.

Both women were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter