Bad blood between neighbors leads to blood shed; 2 wounded, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that happened during a dispute involving neighbors and left two people wounded.

Officers originally were called before 1 a.m. Monday for a disturbance in the 1400 block of Caballero Drive.

When officers arrived, however, they found out that two people, a 19-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, had been shot.

Both were rushed to a hospital. At last check, police said the man was in critical condition while the woman was stable.

Officers quickly took a 49-year-old neighbor into custody.

At the scene, they said he was upset about a gathering at the home next door to his and shot the two people during a dispute.

Officers said the man with the gun, who they refer to as a suspect, told them he acted in self-defense.

He was taken into custody, but it was not clear right away whether he would face any charges.

A report released later indicated that the shootings were still under investigation.

KSAT 12 News emailed SAPD’s public information office for clarification on whether the suspect had been arrested. As of late Monday morning, there was no response.