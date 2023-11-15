52º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

3 people shot in overnight ‘gun battle’ near North Side karaoke bar, SAPD says

Shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in 2600 block of Mossrock

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, SAPD, San Antonio, North Side
Mossrock shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three people were shot in an apparent “gun battle” near the parking lot of a North Side karaoke bar late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mossrock, not far from Dad’s Karaoke Bar and Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, officers had responded to a call about what they say was a shootout in a parking lot outside several businesses, including a karaoke bar. Officers say there even may have been a fully-automatic gun involved.

A man in his 30s was found shot in the leg and two other people later showed up to an area hospital, both with gunshot wounds.

Police said one man was shot twice and another was shot as many as 13 times. There’s no official word on the men’s conditions at this time.

SAPD said at the scene they found weapons and cash, as well as a crashed vehicle that may have been involved with weapons inside.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter