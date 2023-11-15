3 people shot in overnight ‘gun battle’ near North Side karaoke bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three people were shot in an apparent “gun battle” near the parking lot of a North Side karaoke bar late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mossrock, not far from Dad’s Karaoke Bar and Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, officers had responded to a call about what they say was a shootout in a parking lot outside several businesses, including a karaoke bar. Officers say there even may have been a fully-automatic gun involved.

A man in his 30s was found shot in the leg and two other people later showed up to an area hospital, both with gunshot wounds.

Police said one man was shot twice and another was shot as many as 13 times. There’s no official word on the men’s conditions at this time.

SAPD said at the scene they found weapons and cash, as well as a crashed vehicle that may have been involved with weapons inside.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.