Driver killed in rollover vehicle crash on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed in a rollover vehicle crash on Loop 410 overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around midnight on Loop 410 North, just before the Kirby exit.

According to police, a man for an unknown reason had rolled his box truck off the highway and became pinned inside the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The man killed has not yet been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.