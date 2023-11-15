Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of stepson-in-law

Vernon Dixon, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson-in-law.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the fatal shooting of his stepson-in-law.

Vernon Dixon, 57, was found guilty of three charges by a Bexar County jury in connection with the shooting death of Avante Boyce, 21, in March 2022.

According to trial testimony, Dixon shot Boyce twice while the victim was seated in a vehicle and in front of Boyce’s girlfriend and child.

After the guilty verdict, Dixon claimed incompetence. A competency test was ordered, and the defendant was found to be competent, which paved the way for his punishment.

Dixon was convicted of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

The jury also took into consideration Dixon’s two prior convictions on drug-related offenses, which classified him as a habitual offender and increased his range of punishment to 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

“This was a senseless killing with no discernible motive,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “San Antonio and Bexar County are safer because Vernon Dixon, as a habitual offender, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.”