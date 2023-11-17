Man accused of taking part in phone call while baby son drowned in bathtub

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say left his baby son alone in a bathtub full of water Tuesday afternoon while he got involved in a video phone call.

The eight-and-a-half-month-old boy, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Micah Flores, died two days later.

An arrest affidavit says Estevan Flores, 30, placed his son into the bathtub, left the water running, then left the room.

It says he became involved in a video phone call.

About 15 minutes later, he found the child floating in the bathtub with the water overflowing, the affidavit said.

Police say the person on the other end of the phone call, who was not identified in the affidavit, told them that he or she saw the baby later, lifeless and lying on a bed.

That person, who is referred to as a witness, told them Flores and another person in the home had not called 911 and did not appear to be doing anything to help the baby.

Eventually, the child was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

However, Friday morning, staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death.

The affidavit does not mention whether anyone else will be facing charges.