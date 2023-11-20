67º
Argument outside North Side bar turns into shooting, woman wounded in leg, police say

Incident occurred just after 5 a.m. in 100 block of General Krueger Boulevard

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a North Side bar turned violent after someone fired a gunshot into a crowd, wounding one woman, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. outside the Mi Amores Night Club in the 100 block of General Krueger Boulevard, not far from both Blanco and Basse Road.

According to police, two groups of women had gotten into an argument outside just as the bar was closing. That’s when, police say, someone inside a white truck fired a gunshot.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was struck in the leg, possibly by a ricochet. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

SAPD did not specify exactly what the argument was about. No other injuries were reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

