City of Boerne opening an ice rink for the first time for 2023 holiday season

BOERNE, Texas – The City of Boerne is opening an ice rink for the first time.

The ice rink is opening on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and will open daily from 3-10 p.m. at Waterworks Terrace, located at 210 West Blanco Road across from Main Plaza. The last day to skate is Dec. 31.

“The City of Boerne is excited to bring one of the most iconic winter scenes to the Hill Country Mile this holiday season with a picturesque ice rink,” a news release states.

A spokesperson added that this is the first time Boerne has had an ice rink.

Admission varies in price from $15-$22, depending on the time of day. The admission includes one hour of skating and skate rental.

Children 3 and younger are free. A news release states there will also be dolphin skate aids for children.

Children 12 and younger require adult supervision, and children 5 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The news release adds that online reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ups will be allowed, but limited.

For more information, click here.

