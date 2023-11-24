Driver reaching for phone rolls SUV on Hwy 281 ramp, taken to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after she rolled her vehicle over while reaching for her phone.

The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday on the Highway 281 North ramp between Wurzbach Parkway and Bitters Road.

According to police, a woman in her 50s was driving a Tahoe when she dropped her phone and reached for it on the floorboards. Her Tahoe then hit the corner of the ramp and rolled over, police said.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution. SAPD and SAFD responded to the scene.

