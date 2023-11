Converse firefighters respond to a fire at a home in the 4700 block of Gambles Quail on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home in Converse caused extensive damage overnight.

Converse firefighters said they responded to the home in the 4700 block of Gambles Quail at around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

They arrived to find heavy flames showing from a front corner of the house. They were able to quickly knock down the flames, but the fire still caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

No one was home at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

